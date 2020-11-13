Janet Catherine Johnson, 65, of Grand Rapids, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. She was born May 18, 1955 in Grand Rapids to Anton R. (Tony) and Ida M. (Gussie) Miner. Janet was a graduate of Itasca Community College where she got her Associates degree. She married Billy K. Johnson on February 7, 1981. Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, crocheting, needlepoint and travel. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother James Miner; and son-in-law Kevin Foix. Janet is survived by her husband Bill; daughter Stephanie (Chris) Meyer of Alexandria, MN; three grandchildren: Autumn Foix, Damon Foix and Adian Johnson; brothers Jerry (Shirley) Miner and John (Annell) Miner, both of Grand Rapids; sister-in-law Lucy Miner of Duluth; and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.