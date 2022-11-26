Janet Bernice (Copt) Bignall 1952-2022

Janet Bernice (Copt) Bignall, 70, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022. Jan was born on April 21, 1952, to Bernice and Milton Copt in Cloquet, Minn. She grew up on her family farm in Floodwood, Minn. She attended Floodwood schools and graduated in 1970. Jan earned her LPN license in 1971 and worked the majority of her career as an emergency room nurse at Itasca Medical Center.

In 1974, Jan married Barney Bignall. They made their home in Grand Rapids where they raised their three sons. Jan was active in many social and civic groups including the Lake Country Power Scholarship Committee, the Hill City Lions Club, the Eagles Club and the Itasca DFL, among others. While she was generous with her time to these organizations, her greatest joy was being mom and grandmother. She loved to support her children and grandchildren in all their activities.

