Janella “JJ” Krumrei 1961 - 2021

Janella “JJ” Krumrei, age 59, of Grand Rapids, MN unexpectedly passed away due to complications of a stroke, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN with family by her side.
Janella was born on September 16, 1961 to Patrick and Nancy Jackson in Grand Rapids, MN. Janella and Thomas Krumrei Sr. were united in marriage on April 20, 1979 in Grand Rapids, MN. She was a loving mother and grandmother, often putting others’ needs before her own. Janella had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, with all her heart. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Janella is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Jackson; and she is finally reunited after many years apart with her husband, Thomas.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Dandrea Jackson (fiancé, Scott Baird), Mary (Nate) Berard, Alizabeth Krumrei (Beau Bottelson), Tom (Tania) Krumrei Jr.; father, Patrick Jackson (Lorine Gulstad); siblings, Archietta (Mike) Johnson, Lofty Jackson, Goldie (Tom) Swalboski; 16 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service. Patty Erven will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.