Jane Elizabeth Bachman 1950 - 2020

On June 17, 2020, Jane Elizabeth Bachman, loving mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70 after a brave battle with cancer. Jane was born on March 6, 1950, to John and Dorothy (Block) Pella of Hillman, MN. The family lived on a farm there and later moved to Pierz, MN. Jane attended St. Cloud State University, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. She taught at the grade school in Buckman, MN. She and James Bachman were married in 1974 in Pierz, and moved to Calumet, MN where they raised their family. Jane enjoyed teaching, mathematics, playing sudoku, card games, watching westerns, and shopping at rummage sales. She enjoyed caring for the pet dogs she had, including most recently her dog Maggie, who was with her for many years and provided constant companionship. She is survived by her sons, Rylan Bachman, Roseville, MN, Wyatt (Abby) Bachman, Maple Grove, MN, Kylar (Victoria) Bachman; her grandchildren, Alexander and Julianne, River Falls, WI; sister, Judy McKeand, Mound, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bachman & parents, John and Dorothy (Block) Pella. A private family service has been held. Interment will take place at St. Rita’s Parish Cemetery in Hillman, MN, at a later date.
Arrangements by Evans-Nordby Funeral Home.