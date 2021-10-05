James William Rack 1956 - 2021

“Well, nature must have called first. Leave a message.” *BEEP* James William Rack, 71, died 9/27/2021 of pancreatic cancer. Jim was an avowed outdoorsman and environmentalist, excellent cook, skilled carpenter, avid bridge player, and a U of MN basketball and volleyball fan. And he was very pleased he lasted long enough to vote for democracy.
Jim was a satellite image analyst for the DNR for 18 years and was part of the crew that traveled to NYC after 9/11 to apply their mapping technology to help guide rescuers through the rubble in search of survivors.
Jim will be greatly missed for his strength, idealism, and good heart. Per Jim’s wishes there will be no services, but think of Jim when “nature calls first”. Tributes: https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/