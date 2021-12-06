James “Slimmy” Troumbly 1928 - 2021

James “Slimmy” Troumbly age 93, passed away December 3, 2021, at the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. James was born on June 19, 1928, to Gib and Ethel Troumbly in Taconite Minnesota. He was the 4th son of 10 children. James married Sylvia Rich in 1949 and had three children.
Slimmy was a successful businessman and established Troumbly Brothers Contractors, Troumbly Brothers Incorporated, and the Itasca Redi Mix with two of his brothers. Slimmy believed in hard work and never giving up. He would often change many of his summer plans to build the business and in recent months still enjoyed being lifted to operate his beloved backhoe for the day. He often made light of the fact that one of his early teachers said he would be nothing but a ditch digger, something he took great pride in realizing.
Slim had a passion for the game of hockey and played the game from as small child into adulthood. He played at various levels of amateur play including stints with the Taconite Hornets, Hibbing Flyers, and Eagle River Falcons. One of his most fond moments was being selected to represent the United States National as the 1950 World / European Ice Hockey Championships in Wembley, England.He also was invited to join the 1952 and 1956 USA Olympic teams but declined to focus on building his business and his family. Slim continued his passion for the game of hockey through youth coaching. He coached Bantam hockey for the Greenway Amateur Hockey Association for 7 years.
Slim is survived by his children Deborah Trboyevich, Heather (John) Carpentier, and Shawn (Paula) Troumbly. Nine grandchildren Ben, Brandon, Christopher, Keshia, Mitchell, Nicole, Sam, Travis, and Troy. Nine great grandchildren Alexis, Emmylou, Marek, Issac, Kira, Max, Max, Nora, and Thad. Sister-in-laws Maryann (Bucko) Troumbly, Betty(Shorty) Troumbly, Barb(Robert) Troumbly, Jeanette(Ronald) Troumbly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sylvia, brothers, Ken(Jane) Raymond, Vernon, Bettylou(Ed), MaryJane(Beefy),Beverly(John), Bobby,
Donald(Connie),Ronald, and son-in-law Richard Trboyevich.
To all who knew him he will be missed, to those who didn’t you missed a local legend Slim requested no services, just think of him every now and then. Work Hard, Enjoy Life and be Kind and Honest.
