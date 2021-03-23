James Robert Marshall 1926 - 2021

A true legend has departed this earth to join his beloved wife, Shirl. James Robert Marshall died March 18, 2021 at Solvay Hospice in Duluth, MN, living independently in his home on Pokegama Lake until the last three days of his life.
Jim was born in Minneapolis April 30, 1926 to Chester and Dorathea Marhsall. After graduating from Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1944, he immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the Battleship U.S.S. Texas during World War II. A midwestern landlubber, he sailed tens of thousands of miles on both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Upon being discharged, Jim followed in his father’s footsteps, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota. He initially worked in Dearborn, MI with Edison Electric, afterward joining Minnesota Power for a brilliant 38-year career. He began as a Results Engineer, climbing to the position of Fuels Administrator and became known by his colleagues as the “Midwest Coal Expert”.
After college, Jim met the love of his life, Shirley Witt, on a blind date that turned into a 60-year marriage and four boys. Not only a true renaissance man who could fix anything and solve any problems, but also the classic image of the traditional father; hunting and fishing with his boys and wrestling with them on the living room floor, and always a daredevil. Forever young at heart, Jim was the nucleus of fun all his life at the family place on Pokegama Lake, starting at the family’s 1960s cabin followed by their retirement home built next door in 1990. Hundreds of summer evenings were spent in the summer sun on their deck overlooking the lake, laughing gregariously with loved ones, and enjoying the famous Marshall Gordon’s Gin Martini.
An avid motorcyclist, Jim and Shirley drove thousands of miles around Minnesota and Wisconsin. An accomplished sailor, his iconic sunfish sail could be spotted catching the wind even into his late 80s. Also, a true woodsman, Jim cut and split hundreds of cords of wood by hand in his time to burn in his furnace at home. Remarkably – or perhaps stubbornly – still at it even into his early 90s, a staggeringly impressive display of his amazing strength and endurance. For decades, Jim and Shirley spent their winters in Florida, where he would contentedly pass the days flying his kite; a treasured past time he continued to dream of even in his final days. A vivacious soul always full of fun and goofiness, Jim and his brother Bill would have the crowd laughing hysterically at their antics and stories of the old days. Ever the child inside, he loved playing his long and happy retirement as he once said, “playing work”. As a grandfather, he enjoyed challenging his grandkids with math problems and found ways to convince them various chores were games. A generous man by nature, various charities would often call at dinnertime where he’d playfully ask “Didn’t I give you guys money last time?”
Our amazing father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and father-in-law met the end of his life without fear and with courage, grace, and dignity. When faced with the end of his life, he simply said, “It’s not fun anymore”. He will be treasured in memory by his family and friends as the true legend he was. Truly unforgettable.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; brother, Bill; son, Steven; and grandchild, Angela. He is survived by his sons, John, Peter (Laura), and Paul (Linda); sisters, Mary Jones and Jean Chapman; grandchildren, Stephanie, Addie, Allison, Benjamin, Emelie, Anne, Aaron, Jenna; and great grandchildren, Alex, Jack, and Adrian; and dozens of loving nieces and nephews.
A special thanks for their professionalism and care to the staff at Solvay Hospice. A family memorial will be conducted at the family home on Lake Pokegama this summer to celebrate his amazing life.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.