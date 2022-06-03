James Ray Steinert 1958-2022

James Ray Steinert, age 64, was taken away suddenly on May 28, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. Jim will be missed for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, and hugs. Anyone who met Jim will attest that they became best friends almost immediately and felt at home because of his warm personality and listening ear.
Born in 1958 to Julia and Gerald Steinert in Grand Rapids, MN, Jim attended Greenway schools throughout his entire education. On July 30, 1983, Jim married the love of his life, Becki Lykins, and shared 37 years of marriage with raising and loving their children, Addi (Steinert) Ewer and Paden Steinert. In the past three years, he was blessed to gain another son when he watched his daughter marry an amazing man, Jeff Ewer. In addition, he had the joy of becoming a grandfather to Paden’s adorable son, Chase Lucas Steinert.
Jim was a hard worker all of his life and took great pride in all he accomplished. From the early 1980s to 2003, Jim worked at Potlatch in Grand Rapids. He then started working in construction with the Laborer’s Union in 2003, from which he retired in 2017.
Known for his caring and generous heart, Jim was a member of many service organizations in Grand Rapids, including the Loyal Order of Moose, VFW Post 1720, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Jim’s favorite hobbies included hours on the lake fishing for that trophy walleye, hunting, camping, dancing, and, of course, playing with his grandson, Chase.
Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Becki; both of his parents, Julia and Gerald Steinert; his brothers, Burdell LaRoque, Dale Steinert, Gerald Steinert; and sisters, Lorene Mattfield and Yvonne Brown.
He is survived by his children, Addi and husband Jeff Ewer of Champlin, Minnesota, and Paden and son Chase of Grand Rapids; brother, William Steinert, and sister; Joan Launis. In addition, he embraced Zac Peters and Dallas Johnson as his own, and their families are counted as his closest loved ones. Jim also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at First Lutheran Evangelical Church, Grand Rapids, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.