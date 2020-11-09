James O. Henry, age 82, of Deer River, MN passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home.
James was born in 1938 in Deer River, MN to James and Pearl Henry. He graduated from Deer River High School and then attended Pipestone Vo-Tech. In 1964, James was united in marriage to Geraldine Yost at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He worked as a meat cutter, lineman, and as a farmer.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his wife, Geraldine; daughter, Doreen (David) Simone of Hibbing, MN; son, Eric (Patty) Henry of Deer River, MN; sister, Donnabelle (Howard) Landey of Grand Rapids, MN; his grandchildren; Danielle (Don) Simone of St. Paul, MN, Damain Shain of Hibbing, MN, Abrianna Henry of Deer River, MN,. Cheyanna Henry of Deer River, MN, Kurt (Julie) Moehling, Jr. of Deer River, MN, Shawna (Reese) Moehling of Deer River, MN, Derek (Loni) Moehling of Cohasset, MN, and William (Jen) Campbell of Grand Rapids, MN; and six great-grandchildren.
The Henry Family would like to express their deepest appreciation to St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care and compassion given to James.
Per James request, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.