James Melvin Beier 1943-2021

James Melvin Beier, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN and formerly of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Jim, and his identical twin, Jerry, were born in 1943 to Melvin Oscar “M.O.” and Lucille (Burg) Beier in Grand Rapids, MN. Jim grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from high school in 1962. Along with Jerry, Jim was inducted into the Minnesota State Wrestling Hall of Fame. During high school, Jim began dating Sandi Cunningham while in 10th grade and on July 7, 1962, they were united in marriage for nearly 60 years! While in high school, Jim joined the National Guard and was called into active duty for six months. He continued to serve in the Army National Guard for seven more years. Jim was a meat cutter/manager at Piggly Wiggly Grocery store. In 1973, he went into the restaurant business owning and operating a total of six in SE Minnesota. Jim was an avid Big Game hunter and fisherman. In 2012, Jim retired, and enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife Sandi. Jim and Sandi moved from the Rochester area back to Grand Rapids in 2016 where he enjoyed lake living and spending time with his family. Jim was also a faithful friend of Bill W. for 22 years. Jim impacted the lives of so many around him and continued to serve his community until his final days.
Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Sandi Beier; his children, Michelle “Binky” Beier, Lisa (Norm) Howe, Greg (Jade, his four-legged companion) Beier, and Jessie Beier; grandchildren, Taylor Tonjum, Casey Beier, Teagan Tonjum, Bennett Prescher, and Jaxson Prescher; his identical twin brother, Jerry (Joan) Beier; other siblings, Ronald (Betty) Beier, Karol Dahl, Gordy (Tammy) Beier, Butch, (Lynne) Beier, and Bonnie (Blake) Stotts; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
James is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws and two brother-in-laws, Dennis Dahl and Gary Cunningham.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in the spring 2022, in both Grand Rapids and Rochester.
