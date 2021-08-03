James M. (Jim) Kannas 1941-2021

Jim passed away on July 27, 2021, while a resident of a nursing home in Lompoc, CA. after a long illness. He was born in Hibbing, MN on August 12, 1941, to Arvo and Emelia Kannas of Balsam Township. Jim attended school in Balsam and Grand Rapids, graduating from the University of MN Experiment Station high school in Grand Rapids. From there, he went on to spend four years in the Air Force, stationed at Beale AFB, CA where he was an aircraft mechanic.
In 1963, Jim married Sharon Ellingson of Hibbing. They had two daughters: Nancy and Karen. Following his discharge from the Air Force, Jim, Sharon and family moved to Los Angeles where Jim worked for an airline until he and his family moved to Santa Ynez, CA where they lived until both Jim and Sharon’s deaths.
Jim is survived by daughters Nancy, Santa Ynez, and Karen, Solvang, and their families and sister Patricia who lives in Santa Rosa, CA, and David who lives in Seattle, WA.
Services are pending.