James Leon Rebel, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Garden Court Chateau Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Another visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, 1 hour prior to the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St #1357, Savage, MN with Father Ben Little officiating. To view the full obituary and see the live-stream link visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com at Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.