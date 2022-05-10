James L. Yessak 1936-2022

JAMES L. YESSAK, age 85 of Grand Rapids, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Sugarbrook Villa.
Born in 1936 in Owatonna, Minnesota, Jim was the son of William V. and Gladys E. (Clark) Yessak. He attended high school and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1956. He married Kay Lowe and they had four sons. Jim had various jobs and retired from Blandin Paper Company where he worked in the clean-up department and spent many years as tour guide after retirement. He later married Janice N. (Boe) Hron. His interests included playing the harmonica and collecting harmonicas – even one that was on the end of a toothbrush. He enjoyed listening to music, singing and was a member of the Looney Tunes and Second Wind Harmonica Band here in Grand Rapids. Jim also enjoyed going to the YMCA and was a great pickleball and tennis player. He was also a volunteer driver for Elder Circle and ministered at the Itasca County Detention Center.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Janice; his children, Keban Yessak, Kim (Becky) Yessak, Karl Yessak, Kurt Yessak; step-children Mary Kuschel, Dave (Kathy) Hron, Dennis (Lori) Hron, and Doris (Carter) Pettersen; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two great-great grandsons; his sisters, Gerry Mae Kujala and Mary Jane Card; other relatives and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gladys; two sisters, Carol Erickson and Elly Julian; and brothers, Duane Yessak, Donnie Yessak and Kenny Heath.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Itasca Bible Chapel, 32253 Harris Town Road, Grand Rapids, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Rev. Shawn Laughlin will be officiating. A family interment service will be held in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James 1936-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.