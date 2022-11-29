James “Jimmy” R. Collins 1963-2022

James “Jimmy” R. Collins, age 59, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022, surrounded by family.
Jimmy was born on October 20, 1963, in Minneapolis, MN. The family moved to Grand Rapids in 1970 and lived on the Dethloff farm and worked at the DAC in Coleraine. He then moved to the Range Center in Chisholm where he worked at the DAC and went to high school in the Special Ed Class until he graduated at age 21. Jimmy moved back to Grand Rapids where he lived at the Oakridge Residential Home and worked at ODC and later at Itasca Life Options.
Jimmy liked the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, going for walks, bus rides, and visiting Dairy Queen. He loved seeing the first responder, police, and fire department vehicles.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Collins and Don Jaeger, Sr.; brothers, Don Jaeger, Jr. and Doug Jaeger; and sisters, Cindy Collins and Carol Yost.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Jaeger; sisters, Jeanne (James) Grossell, Julie (Ric) Hawk, Debbi (Mike) Salisbury, Marie (James) Matheson; Sister-in-law, Barb Jaeger; twin brother, Joe (Elaine) Collins; brother, David (Donna) Jaeger; brother-in-law, Glen Yost; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Jimmy’s family would like to extend their thanks to the special staff at Oakridge Homes and Itasca Life Options for their care and friendship, and to the Grand Rapids First Responders during this difficult time.
Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Mark Peske will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, at a later date.
