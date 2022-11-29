James “Jimmy” R. Collins 1963-2022

James “Jimmy” R. Collins, age 59, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022, surrounded by family.

Jimmy was born on October 20, 1963, in Minneapolis, MN. The family moved to Grand Rapids in 1970 and lived on the Dethloff farm and worked at the DAC in Coleraine. He then moved to the Range Center in Chisholm where he worked at the DAC and went to high school in the Special Ed Class until he graduated at age 21. Jimmy moved back to Grand Rapids where he lived at the Oakridge Residential Home and worked at ODC and later at Itasca Life Options.

