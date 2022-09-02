James “Jim” W. Bentley 1953-2022

James “Jim” W. Bentley, age 68, of Cohasset, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Essentia-Health Homestead, Deer River. Jim was born in 1953 in Grand Rapids, MN to Dale and Inez Bentley. He grew up in the Blackberry, MN area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1972. Jim spent 15 years working for Olympak, retiring in 2018. 

Jim had an extensive knowledge of collector cars and owned a 1970 Road Runner. He was a known storyteller, always sharing a special story with others to make them laugh. He also was an avid coin collector. 

