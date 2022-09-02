James “Jim” W. Bentley 1953-2022

James “Jim” W. Bentley, age 68, of Cohasset, MN, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Essentia-Health Homestead, Deer River. Jim was born in 1953 in Grand Rapids, MN to Dale and Inez Bentley. He grew up in the Blackberry, MN area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1972. Jim spent 15 years working for Olympak, retiring in 2018.
Jim had an extensive knowledge of collector cars and owned a 1970 Road Runner. He was a known storyteller, always sharing a special story with others to make them laugh. He also was an avid coin collector.
Jim is survived by his children, Rhoda Kaye Bentley of Tulsa, OK and James Dale Bentley of St. Louis County, MN; sister, Marjorie Dorman of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Ray Bentley of Grand Rapids, MN; nieces: Kris (Tom) Hanson, Michelle (Ray) Calhoun, Teresa Rahier, and Cheryl Dorman; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Patricia Scovel and Norma Jean Bentley.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Hazelwood Cemetery in Blackberry, MN with a reception to follow.
Jim’s family would like to express their gratitude to the St. Croix Hospice Staff for their excellent care of Jim.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.