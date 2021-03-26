James “Jim” Phillip Gibeau 1983 - 2020

James “Jim” Phillip Gibeau, age 37, of LaPrairie, MN passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN due to injuries sustained in an industrial accident.
Jim was born on September 22, 1983 in Grand Rapids, MN to David and Barbara Gibeau. After graduating from Greenway High School in 2002, he attended Hibbing Community College. He worked for Berg Electric, Ainsworth, and most recently with Minnesota Power. Aside from his work, Jim served his community in other ways as well. He was a member of the Grand Rapids Fire Department for almost 17 years, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He also coached youth baseball and hockey in Coleraine. In his free time, Jim could be found outdoors; enjoying hunting and fishing, or tinkering in his garage; woodworking and inventing things. Jim was a kind person who took pride in helping others. He will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Jim is survived by the love of his life, Lindsey Hagen of La Prairie; son, Grady Gibeau; step-children, Jadon Watkins, Taylor and Gage Hagen; parents, David and Barb Gibeau of Grand Rapids; brother, Mark (Maria) Gibeau of Coleraine; paternal grandparents, Phillip Gibeau and Janet (David) Madsen, all of Grand Rapids; maternal grandparents, Jim and Ruth Berg of Cohasset; nieces, Jaedyn Casey and Joelle Gibeau of Coleraine; nephew, Derek Gibeau of Coleraine; former wife, Misty Gibeau of Brainerd; and many aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, MN. A funeral service honoring Jim’s life will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, Coleraine, MN. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.