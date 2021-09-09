James “Jim” L. Parshall

Jim Parshall died peacefully on August 25, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and bladder cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances (Virnig) Parshall, his brother George W. Parshall of Wilmington, DE and his infant son James Scott Parshall. He is survived by his nephews, David (Susan), Martinsburg, VW (Marilyn), Balance Cynwyd, PA and Jonathan (Maryann) Rehoboth Beach, DE; his best friend Alice Ferdinand and his cats, Lucy and Ethel.
He was a graduate of Grand Rapids Highs School and the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Campus with a BS in Business Administration Psychology. Upon graduation he joined the USAF and became a SAC missile command officer. He obtained a BS of Medical Technology degree from the University of New Mexico after leaving the USAF and spent 35 years in Santa Fe, NM as a medical technologist with the Santa Fe Medical Lab and St. Vincent’s Hospital. He retired from Genzyme Laboratory as a data analyst. After retirement he returned to Minnesota and lived in Burnsville until his death.
Interment will be at Ft. Snelling Cemetery October 27th, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Memorials are preferred to the Southwest Indian Foundation, PO Box 86, Gallup, NM 87305