James “Jim” Jackson 1932-2023

James “Jim” Jackson, age 90, of Blackberry, MN passed away, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the family farm, the same farm that he was born on.

Jim was born in 1932 to Edwin and Ida Jackson. He was raised on the family farm and attended school in Grand Rapids, graduating from Grand Rapids High School. After high school, he attended Itasca Junior College in Coleraine, before transferring to the University of North Dakota and graduating in 1954 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college Jim took a job at AC Delco in Dayton, Ohio and worked there before returning to Minnesota in the summer of 1965, to pursue his first love, farming. He raised beef cattle and grew potatoes in Blackberry with his family most of his life.

