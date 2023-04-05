James “Jim” Jackson 1932-2023

James “Jim” Jackson, age 90, of Blackberry, MN passed away, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the family farm, the same farm that he was born on.
Jim was born in 1932 to Edwin and Ida Jackson. He was raised on the family farm and attended school in Grand Rapids, graduating from Grand Rapids High School. After high school, he attended Itasca Junior College in Coleraine, before transferring to the University of North Dakota and graduating in 1954 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college Jim took a job at AC Delco in Dayton, Ohio and worked there before returning to Minnesota in the summer of 1965, to pursue his first love, farming. He raised beef cattle and grew potatoes in Blackberry with his family most of his life.
He was introduced to Marjorie through a cousin, but when Jim asked her out, he said “I will date you, but I will not marry you.” However, on April 14, 1973, the couple was united in marriage and together they raised three sons. Jim was extremely proud of his farming roots, he was out in the potato building helping son, Allen, and grandson, Chris, only days prior to his passing. He was an avid deer hunter, hunting with his grandchildren well into his 80’s. Jim loved shopping for cars, telling Marge that he was only test driving the car, only to find out he had purchased it. His family was his pride and joy and loved them unconditionally. Jim was extremely proud of his grandchildren and let everyone know.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; and first wife, Sylvia. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie; three sons, Steven, Allen (Carmen), and Wade (Kelly); grandchildren, Christopher (Amber), Alana (Gabe), Samantha, Chase, and Mason, and great grandchild, Amelia.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the American Legion Post 432 banquet hall at 21066 US Hwy 2, Warba, MN 55793, from 2:00-5:00 PM.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.