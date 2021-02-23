James “Jim” G. Mostoller 1943 - 2021

James “Jim” G. Mostoller, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his winter home in Texas. Born in 1943 to Joe and Iola Mostoller, he lived in Warba, MN until graduation from Grand Rapids High School in 1961. He married Jeanette “Faye” Simons in June 1963. They were blessed to have three children and lived in LaPrairie, MN for 55 years. Jim retired from Blandin Paper in 1999. His favorite hobby was anything regarding cars from knowing everything about all makes and models to going to car shows in the summer and always cruising the car lots looking for new arrivals.
Preceded in death by parents, son Todd, daughter-in-law Patty, and sister Arlene.
Survived by his wife Faye; children Tracy (James) Southwell; Jodi (Joe) Kapla; grandsons Justin and Mitchell Kapla, Bridger Southwell, granddaughter Katie Mostoller (Sean) and great granddaughter Nova Lee; sister Verladine Stabe.
A memorial service will be held in July.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.