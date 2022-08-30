James “Jim” Fredrick LaPlant 1950-2022

James “Jim” Fredrick LaPlant, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Grand Itasca Hospital due to complications arising from the Covid-19 virus and bacterial pneumonia. 

Jim was born in 1950 to Lawrence “String” and Eunice LaPlant of the Pokegama Lake area. He was afflicted with many physical and mental limitations due to cerebral palsy and epileptic seizures. It was Joseph, in Genesis 41:52, that stated, “… for God hath caused me to be fruitful in the land of my affliction.” Many would question God’s will in allowing an individual in Jim’s condition to live as long as he did, with such a child-like spirit; however, it would never take long for one to envy Jim’s freedom from worldly allurement and entrapments, that so many “normal” individuals throw precious lives away on.

