James “Jim” Fredrick LaPlant 1950-2022

James “Jim” Fredrick LaPlant, age 72, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Grand Itasca Hospital due to complications arising from the Covid-19 virus and bacterial pneumonia.
Jim was born in 1950 to Lawrence “String” and Eunice LaPlant of the Pokegama Lake area. He was afflicted with many physical and mental limitations due to cerebral palsy and epileptic seizures. It was Joseph, in Genesis 41:52, that stated, “… for God hath caused me to be fruitful in the land of my affliction.” Many would question God’s will in allowing an individual in Jim’s condition to live as long as he did, with such a child-like spirit; however, it would never take long for one to envy Jim’s freedom from worldly allurement and entrapments, that so many “normal” individuals throw precious lives away on.
After spending his early years at home, Jim was transferred to the Brainerd State Hospital for long-term care. Eventually, after a series of half-way homes, Jim was able to come back home to be cared for by his loving father, mother, and family. Through his years of trials and suffering, he was incredibly fruitful in touching the lives of individuals, both in the care giving profession and just anyone he met along the way. Jim was a light and had a way of bringing joy and happiness through life altering interactions that produced smiles, laughter, and love through his child-like spirit.
It could easily be envisioned by family and friends alike, due to his love of pens, catalogs, notebooks, radios, telephones, and especially, people, that Jim could have been a very successful and astute businessman in the world today, or possibly, a heavy equipment operator, driving a “…big yellow road grader”. He was gifted with the ability to be able to manipulate people to his advantage, while yet at the same time, possess an incredibly giving spirit toward all. It was often said that one week spent caring for Jim would change the heart of the most hardened individual (or push them over the edge!). Only the Lord God himself knows the incredible impact Jim has had on so many countless individuals he has come into contact with over his years of affliction and final years of life. Truly, scripture has been “bourne out” through Jim’s “… long life and length of days.” Jesus himself said in Matthew 19: 14, “Suffer the little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.” We are rejoicing in the fact that Jim has been set free from the body of death and has graduated to his glorified body and stands in the presence of God because of the death, burial, and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Preceding Jim in death were his two sets of grandparents, William and Bessie LaPlant of Grand Rapids and Fred and Lillian Sampson of Hibbing; father, Lawrence LaPlant; and baby brother, Gerald, both also of Grand Rapids; and no doubt, many heroes of the care giving profession.
Jim is survived by his mother, Eunice LaPlant; three sisters, Pamela (Pat) Selmser, Linda Bruce, and Susan (Bob) Pinette; brother, Gary (Tammie) LaPlant; and countless incredible care givers, friends, and extended family.
Following a private viewing for family members only, a graveside ceremony will be performed prior to Jim’s final resting at the Itasca Cemetery out of respect for the medical community in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We want to call out a huge thank you to the care team at Grand Village Nursing Home for caring for Jim so wonderfully over the last few years and to the ER and Medical Surgery floor team of doctors and care givers at Grand Itasca for the care they provided to Jim during his last few days. You truly are heroes!
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.