James “Jim” D. Berg 1940-2021

James “Jim” D. Berg, age 81, of Cohasset, MN went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Jim was born in 1940 to Joseph and Frances Berg in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1958. Jim and Ruth Fellbaum were united in marriage on June 3, 1961 in Grand Rapids, MN. He was employed at Blandin Paper Company for 29 years, retiring in 1995. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his hobby farm and was a member of Deer River Bible Church, and formerly Grace Bible Chapel. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; sister, Janet Lundquist; and two grandsons, Joseph Menzel and James P. Gibeau.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Ruth; three daughters, Barbara (David) Gibeau of Grand Rapids, MN, Kathleen (Bruce) Evert of Sabin, MN, Lori (Keith) Menzel of Jelm, WY; two sons, Thomas (Debbie) Berg of Grand Rapids, MN, Steve (Carrie) Berg of Deer River, MN; three brothers, Gary (Sue) Berg of Babbitt, MN, Glen (Anne) Berg of Cohasset, MN, David (Michelle) Berg of Cohasset, MN; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and relatives.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and continue Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Service at Deer River Bible Church, Deer River, MN. Pastor Steve Berg officiating. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.