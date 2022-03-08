James Herman Stoll 1937-2022

James Herman Stoll.Nov. 12, 1937 – March 3, 2022.
Jim lost his battle with Cancer in his home in Fernley, Nv. Born in Stockton, CA. to Herman (Bud) and Betty Stoll. Graduated from Rio Vista H.S. in 1955. Jim signed a baseball contract for the San Francisco Seals in the Pacific Coast league at the age of 17. Major League was expanding the following year, so Jim became the property of the Boston Red Sox. Not happy with his contract and knowing his military draft card was coming up, Jim decided to join the Air Force. After basic training Jim was stationed in Grand Rapids, MN. During his tour of duty Jim married Nellie Jakovich and played baseball for the Marble Mallards. In 1959 Jim signed a contract with the Pittsburg Pirates minor league in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Jim was with the Pirates organization until 1962 due to arm problems. He played in the Sally League in the Carolina’s Jim moved back North to work and play Baseball with the Taconite Sox. That winter, out of work with a wife and 5 kids, Jim found a job in Arlington, MN. working at a cement yard for Jim O’brien. Jim played baseball for the Arlington Black Sox from 1963-1973 winning State Championships in ’67 and 1969. Jim moved his family to Gaylord and played two seasons there. Jim moved back to Northern Minnesota in 1975 to play and manage the Marble Mallards. In 1977 Jim married Becky DeLeo and headed back to California in 1980 to work for Dillingham Construction becoming a General Manager and retiring in 1999. Jim and Becky found their retirement Home in Fernley, NV in 2005.
Preceded in Jim’s death are Parents Betty Sanders and Herman (Bud) Stoll. Nellie Stoll, Son In Law Greg Ranta (Marble). Jim leaves behind wife of 45 years Becky Stoll. Five children, Mike (Sue) Stoll, Bart Stoll, Tom Stoll, Kathy (Hank) Klos, Karen Ranta. Three step children, Kelly (Doug) Katrones, David DeLeo, and Julie (Chris) Carpenter. Thirteen Grand Children and four Great Grand Children.
He leaves behind a brother Bob Stoll, Rocklin, CA and Sister Mary Anne Robey, Pittsburg, CA.
Jim Loved playing and watching baseball. Played golf as much as he could and found a hobby doing pottery for many years. Jim was inducted into the Arlington Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000. Minnesota Amateur baseball honored and inducted Jim to the Hall of Fame. In 2004 after trips to the state tournament as a player and coach. He earned Two State Tournaments MVP’s.
Memorial Services will be held at the Northern Nevada Veteran’s Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. The services will be held at 2pm, March 17, 2022.