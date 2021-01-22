James Henry Lane 1945 - 2021

James Henry Lane, 75, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
James (also known as “Jim” or “Hank”) was born in Grand Rapids, MN on June 22, 1945 to Louise and Russell Lane. He grew up in the Arbo area North of Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1963. James married Donna Pogue in the spring of 1966.
The couple made their home in Grand Rapids, MN until James was drafted by the United States Army during the Vietnam War. While in the military, the couple lived in El Paso, Texas, Aberdeen Maryland and Huntsville, Alabama. After his honorable discharge from the Army, James and Donna again made their home in Grand Rapids, MN. James was employed by Blandin Paper Company as a pipefitter for 36 Years until his retirement in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on classic cars, gardening, taking long walks in nature and spending time with his family and dog Muffy.
James was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Donna; two daughters, Janene (Todd) Murtha of Excelsior, MN and Shelby (Shane Eastman) Lane of Sartell, MN; three grandchildren, Owen and Afton Murtha and Josie Eastman; his brothers, Fredrick Lane and David (Jennie) Lane; his sister, Charlene (Don) Garner; and many nieces and nephews.
Per the family’s request, no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.