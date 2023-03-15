James H. Christensen Britta Arendt Mar 15, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James H. Christensen, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN died Saturday, March 11, 2023,at Majestic Pines, Grand Rapids, MN.Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of GrandRapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visitwww.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of James Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.