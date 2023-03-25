James E Sauter

Sauter, Dr. James E. Age 88, of Roseville, died March 5, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Tuttle, North Dakota, and served in the U.S. Army in Japan. He then earned his B.A. degree from Jamestown College and became a high school teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools in North Dakota. Upon completing master’s and doctorate degrees, Jim and his family moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he was a beloved superintendent of schools and a community leader for 20 years. In recognition of his achievements, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Education for the state of Minnesota. After 8 years in that position, he retired in 1995.
Jim was always focused on others. He was an optimist who recognized the good in people and provided positive encouragement to everyone he knew. He continually challenged himself and others to be their best by approaching life with resilience, determination, and joy. Family was of utmost importance to him and his love for them will always be remembered. In his retirement, he was an avid reader of history and science fiction, spent time learning on his computer, and continually kept abreast of current world events. For the past 18 years, he especially looked forward to spending winters in Arizona where he and his wife Judy enjoyed many good times with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Wain, daughters Renae and Suzanne Sauter, brother Vernon (Martha) Sauter, sister Patricia (Charles) Hintz, sister-in-law Van Sauter, Judith’s children Andrea (Erik) Juhl, David (Paige) Wain, Nathan (Julie Patrick) Wain, grandchildren Eva, Caroline, Mckenna, Jack, Audrey, and Wyatt, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Diane, parents Walter and Lydia, stepfather Henry Berg, and brother Duane.
Jim will be deeply missed by his wide circle of family, friends, and professional colleagues; his legacy will live on through the lives of all he touched. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of James Sauter to either: Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc (phone 855-852-8129) for the purpose of multiple myeloma research; or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lls.org (phone 888-557-7177); or donor’s choice.