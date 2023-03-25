James E Sauter

Sauter, Dr. James E. Age 88, of Roseville, died March 5, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Tuttle, North Dakota, and served in the U.S. Army in Japan. He then earned his B.A. degree from Jamestown College and became a high school teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools in North Dakota. Upon completing master’s and doctorate degrees, Jim and his family moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he was a beloved superintendent of schools and a community leader for 20 years. In recognition of his achievements, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Education for the state of Minnesota. After 8 years in that position, he retired in 1995.

Jim was always focused on others. He was an optimist who recognized the good in people and provided positive encouragement to everyone he knew. He continually challenged himself and others to be their best by approaching life with resilience, determination, and joy. Family was of utmost importance to him and his love for them will always be remembered. In his retirement, he was an avid reader of history and science fiction, spent time learning on his computer, and continually kept abreast of current world events. For the past 18 years, he especially looked forward to spending winters in Arizona where he and his wife Judy enjoyed many good times with friends.

