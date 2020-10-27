The Lord called his good and faithful servant home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 when Dr. James Davey Jr., 71 of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
James Rensselear Davey Jr. was born October 18, 1949 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Dr. James Davey Sr. and Naomi (Jasperson) Davey. Jim grew up in Bemidji, Minnesota, and would go on to earn a doctorate in Optometry from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. He practiced optometry in Bemidji, International Falls, and Grand Rapids for over 33 years. Jim was driven by his adventurous spirit and love for God. He put his God-given gifts to use and was blessed to serve those both near and far. He helped hundreds of people with their sight while serving in developing countries, most notably leading medical mission teams in Honduras, parts of Africa, Ecuador, villages along the Amazon River, and Inuit villages in Alaska. He truly had a passion for serving and doing what he could to help in any way. Jim also loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his deer hunting excursions out west, his duck and goose hunting trips to Canada, and the many wonderful pheasant hunts in South Dakota. Whether it was working together at his practice, relaxing at home, or convincing her to come with him on a hunt or to a foreign country on a mission trip, Jim cherished time with his wife of 40 years, Patti. He enjoyed spending time with and serving his family. He could be found teaching his grandchildren about the outdoors, woodworking to make games and puzzles, or taking the family out on the lake fishing or boating. The world has lost a kind, intelligent man who will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James Davey Sr., and his mother, Naomi.
Jim is survived by his wife, Patti Davey; son, Chad (Kami) Davey of Albany, MN (Abby, Alexa, Noah, Nicholas); daughter, Diana (Eric) Sweeney of Plymouth, MN (Grayson and Locklyn); and his brother, Tom (Mary) Davey of Bemidji, MN.
Visitation will take place Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Cohasset, Minnesota. Pastor Mark Peske and Rev. Bill Zeige will officiate. Jim will then be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family, which will be directed toward Honduras Outreach.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.