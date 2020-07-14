James D Shay, age 82, died on July 9, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. Jim was born in Albany Minnesota. He was one of 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Jim was married to Corrine (nee Dickhaus) for 62 years. They brought their family to Grand Rapids in 1968 to manage the Red Owl grocery store. The Shays eventually purchased the Red Owl store and over the next 35 years, Jim was very active in the business community. During this time he sold the grocery store and ran two restaurants and catering business. Serving as President of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Kiwanis, an usher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and the Grand Rapids Restaurant association. In addition to his wife Corrine, Jim is survived by his 5 children Brian (Stephanie), Bruce (Becky), Francine (Filo Sedillo), Gwen (Peter Tonino), and Tami (Bill Peck). 14 Grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID a family service has been held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.