James B. Zuehlke 1946 - 2021

James B. Zuehlke, 74, Bovey died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Essentia - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.
Born August 30, 1946 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Vernon and Dorothy (Stainiger) Zuehlke. Jim attended Greenway schools, was a member of the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church of Bovey and was a former member of the Bovey Moose.
Jim’s parents, Vernon and Dorothy Zuehlke preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, James Spicer of Arizona, Jamie Zuehlke of Grand Rapids, Jason O’Gorman, and Jesse O’Gorman, both of Bovey, and Joel O’Gorman of Nashwauk; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Donovan Zuehlke and Darrell Zuehlke, both of Bovey, Robert Zuehlke of Coleraine, and Donna Mae Box of Deer River.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Bovey. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.