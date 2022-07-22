James Arthur Foix

Come join us to celebrate the life of James Foix (Jim) on July 31 from 11am to 1pm at Spang Hall 35402 Spang Rd, Hill City, MN 55748. Jim had a rough 2021 starting when hurricane force winds decided to make his semi try to soar with the eagles. I teased him trucks aren’t supposed to fly and he laughed which was rough on his 7 broken ribs. After the accident they found a spot on his kidney and he had to have his whole kidney removed. He never did anything halfway. In July he finally went back to work driving, which he loved to do. He loved making people laugh at each truck stop along the way. Then in October he had a stroke in Washington, but recovered and was sent home to recuperate. But before he even had a chance to complain that he couldn’t drive anymore he was take from us way too soon by covid. The only things he loved more than driving was spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. Survived by his wife Nancy Foix, his kids: Nina Foix, Melissa and Roy Peterson, Joshua and Steff Foix and Melissa Foix Kim Foix his brothers Bob Foix, Larry Foix, Gary Foix sisters Pam Mejdrich, Sherri Lidholm.Grandkids Alyssa & Dom, Barry, Brianna, Cody, Emma, Chelsey, Alexis, and Ryan, his great grandkids Nevaeh, Emma, Holden, James, Makayla, and Michael. He is reunited in heaven with his son Gerald Foix, his parents Bea Foix, Gerald Foix & Hank Foix, his brother Chuck Foix and his nephew Brad Foix.
