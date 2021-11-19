James Alan Olijnek 1943 - 2021

James Alan Olijnek, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Grand Village.
James was born on July 2, 1943, in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up in Robbinsdale, MN and attended the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965.
Jim worked for 38 years in various aviation program management positions. He began his career at Univac and ended it at Lockheed Martin - all the same operation, just different names through a series of buyouts. Jim enjoyed the travel opportunities his career brought, including trips to Washington DC, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Netherlands, Norway, Japan, and Australia. He also valued the relationships he made along the way. Gail frequently accompanied him on work trips, and the pair continued their travel adventures after Jim retired in 2003.
Jim married Gail Benzick in 1974. They raised their children, son Matthew and daughter Kimberly, in the Twin Cities suburbs. After retirement, Jim and Gail sold their home and realized their dream of full-time lake living on Lake Wabana in Northern Minnesota. They hosted many family and friend gatherings that included water sports, boating, snowmobiling, fishing, four-wheeling, snowshoeing, hiking, camping, and more. Jim was so pleased to instill a love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren.
In addition to spending time with long-time friends doing many of those activities, Jim and Gail developed new relationships through their involvement in St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and Wabana Township. Jim was active in the Wabana Chain of Lakes Association where he passionately worked to preserve the pristine water and protect them from invasive species. He was involved in the Wabana Township Planning Commission and Advisory Committee, helping to protect the township for the future. Jim also enjoyed helping to plan the Wabana Township 100 Year Anniversary this summer.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Selma (Feldt) Olijnek. He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, Matt (Dawn) Olijnek and grandchildren, Adam, Evan, and Collin; daughter, Kim (Darren) Killoran, and grandchildren, Brody and Natalie; brother, Robert Olijnek; and nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids and on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids followed by the 1:30 PM funeral service also at the church. Rev. David Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park, St. Anthony, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, Wabana Chain of Lakes Association, or donor’s choice.
