Jacqueline “Jackie” Johnson, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s surrounded by her family.
Jackie was born on August 2, 1933 to Vincent and Lilas (Dahl) Oakey in Thief River, Falls, MN. She and her family spent most of their lives farming in the area north of Thief River Falls near Holt, MN. There was a period of time during her adolescence that she moved with her parents to the Richmond, CA area where her father worked in the shipyards to support the war effort. They returned to Holt after that and resumed farming.
Jackie was a beautiful lady with a friendly, kind, and loving spirit. She loved her flowers, being outdoors, reading, listening to country music, camping, and tuning into her favorite TV programs. She was a great cook and Sunday dinner gatherings were always a hit! Jackie worked at the Sears Catalogue and Appliance Store for many years where she got to know many of the local resident and was known for her friendly service. She finished her career working in the pharmacies at Reed Drug and Walmart before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy V. Johnson; and daughter, Kristi Kral; sisters, Marilyn Forder, Yvonne Davis; great granddaughter, Ariana Myer; and special friend, Jerry Horien.
Jackie is survived by her daughters, Barbara Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN and Kelly Pfeifer (Todd Nielson) of Buffalo, MN; and son, Gregory (Dianne) Johnson of Cohasset, MN; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A service will be held in the Spring 2021. Burial will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.