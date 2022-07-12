Jacqueline Hope (Meyer) Dowell 1934-2022

Jacqueline Hope (Meyer) Dowell, age 88, suffered a gross medical error and grave misdiagnosis, which led to her end of life on Tuesday July 12, 2022. She spent the last weeks of her life under St. Croix Hospice Care, both at home, and at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Jackie’s friends provided a dozen adjectives to describe her one-of-a-kind, strong personality: formidable, passionate, brave, intelligent, generous, tenacious, courageous, direct, articulate, feisty, fierce, and bad ass. A splendid capture of words to conclude a life well-lived.
Jacqueline was born in 1934 in Duluth, MN. She moved with her parents, Fred and Hope Meyer to Grand Rapids when she was four-years old. Jackie’s father was a well-known bulk oil station owner/operator (Rapids Downtown Tire and Service) and commerce leader. Jackie was a 1952 honors graduate of GRHS. Jacqueline married Army Corporal Jackie B. Dowell on Dec. 10, 1953. The couple had four daughters and were married for 19-years. She was a volunteer, charter member, and President of the Grand Rapids Mrs. Jaycees in the 1960’s. The couple divorced in 1972.
Jackie met Paul Tabaka in 1973 and they maintained their 32-year partnership until Paul’s passing in 2005. They shared a passion for music, playing the piano, attending Broadway/Theatre/Concerts (New York and beyond – 67 shows), dining, travel, politics, and their pets, Shannon and Buddy Boy.
Jackie returned to college, earned her Registered Nursing Degree Cum Laude, and in 1977, started her nursing career at Itasca Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1995. Upon retirement, Jackie picked up the torch of activism and never looked back. She volunteered and contributed financially to Planned Parenthood. She was a volunteer advocate for the Itasca County Victims Assistance Program. She was a two-decade public servant commissioner for the City of Grand Rapids, serving on the Central School Commission, the Human Rights Commission, and the Police Citizens Advisory Board, which included being part of the Police Citizens’ Academy.
Jackie was a voracious reader, a member of the Friends of the Library, a researcher, fact-finder, and political junkie. Jackie was an active member of the MN/Itasca County DFL, and also a peace-activist that traveled to the Twin Cities, New York City and Washington, DC to participate in mass demonstrations as a “Grandmother for Peace.”
Jacqueline was a frequent Letter to the Editor contributor with pertinent commentary regarding local, state, and national issues. She was passionate in her beliefs about secularism, humanity, women’s empowerment & reproductive rights, public education, and universal health care. Jackie was a charter member of Citizens Advocating Responsible Power Production (CARPP), the Grand Rapids Atheists and Freethinkers Organization (GRAF) and the area INDIVISIBLE grassroots group. She was vigilant, as a local rally protestor, providing strength and focus to protect democracy. Jacqueline Dowell was caring, fearless, and a force to be reckoned with.
Jackie was preceded in death by her partner Paul Eugene Tabaka, parents Fred and Hope (Bongey) Meyer, her siblings, Judith Claire & Donald (Spud) Meyer, and her former spouse, Jack B. Dowell.
Jacqueline is survived by her beloved kitty, Mitzi, her four daughters: Jill Zauhar Backberg (Bob), Kim Dowell, Pamela Dowell, and Judi Dowell; three grandchildren: Angie Dowell Lussier (Kelly), Sean Zauhar (Kory) and Malorie DeWenter (Josh); nine great-grandchildren: Lilliauna, Andrew and Nolah Lussier, Luna, Emma and Mia Zauhar, and Stella, Hudson, and Tucker DeWenter. She also considered Gavin Krofel as one of her great-grandchildren. Jackie is survived by three sisters: Beverly Bendel (Jim), Roanoke, VA, Carol Meyer (Lori Harrington), New York, NY and Wendy Meyer, Hamilton, Ontario. She leaves behind a community that was better served because of her.
Interment will be at the Itasca Calvary Cemetery. Memorial service/s announcement at a later date.
Jackie and her family thank her special friend and devoted caregiver, Carol Kenschaft, for Carol’s steadfast dedication to Jacqueline’s end of life care.
Memorial donations to Project Care Free Clinic, and Great Tails Animal Rescue, Grand Rapids. In lieu of cards and condolences – try to get out the vote. Jackie passes the torch to you, the change-makers, to get the polls and “vote BLUE because Democracy must trump fascism.”
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.