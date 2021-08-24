Jacqueline Diane Estrada, 60, Grand Rapids, died Friday, August 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born July 28, 1961, in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of James D. and Joyce (Polzin) Andrews. She was a 1979 graduate of Greenway High School, lived most of her life in Itasca County, and was a U. S. Army veteran.
Her father, James D. Andrews and her maternal and fraternal grandparents preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Justin (Victoria) Bailey of Burnette, TX, and Sissy (Rich) Bjelland of Keewatin; grandchildren, Aubrey, Avery, Andrew, Kennedy, and Brock; her mother, Joyce (Wayne) Johnson; and siblings, Joni (Jeff) Eichorn of Bovey, Dan (Megan) Andrews of Marble, and Bobbi (Corey) Hynek of Grand Rapids.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the 12:00 Noon funeral service on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the Grace Gospel Church, Taconite. Interment with military honors by the Lawrence Lake Sons of the American Legion will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
