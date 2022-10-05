Jacqueline Ann Goetzman 1943-2022

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Goetzman was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who left this world suddenly on September 19, 2022 at age 79.

Jackie was born to William and Ellen Morrisette on September 15, 1943 in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Iron Range town of Bovey, MN and graduated from Greenway High School. Jackie studied music at Carlton College and then graduated with a degree in sociology from the University of Minnesota. After working as a teacher in Ohio, Jackie returned to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where she raised two sons.

