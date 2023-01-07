Jack Steven Bemis 1950-2022

Jack Steven Bemis, 72, of the Chippewa County Town of Lafayette, WI, passed away on December 31, 2022, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. 

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather (“Papa”) and friend.  Those who knew him affectionately called him a child and dog whisperer.  With a calm demeanor, great patience, and mischievous smile, he was always willing to lend a hand or share his knowledge. 

Tags

Recommended for you