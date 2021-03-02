Jack L. Mann 1937-2021

Jack L. Mann of Deer River, Minnesota passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and his lapdog Cricket, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the age of 83. The youngest of 6 children, Jack was born in Deer River, MN on September 13, 1937 to Lucille (Shannon) and Jack E. Mann.
On April 20, 1957 Jack married the love his life, Judith Rutanen at the home of Judy’s sister Verna & GF (Boy) Johnson in Deer River, MN. They lived in Deer River, Minnesota and Fairbanks, Alaska throughout their 63 years of marriage raising their 9 children and sharing their home with many.
Jack was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. Retiring in 1989 out of The Operating Engineers 302 Union in Alaska Jack was a heavy equipment operator and his favorite piece of equipment was the dozer.
After retirement, Jack & Judy sold their trailer house in Goldrush Estates and built a beautiful home on Chena Hot Springs Road. In 1987, with the family’s help they started building the cabin at Volkmar Lake, which became a second home to everyone. They moved back to Minnesota in 2000, but spent their winters in Arizona to escape the cold and spend time with Robbie’s family. Jack loved when we held our annual family reunions at their home. He loved listening to his children and grandchildren sing his favorite songs.
Jack loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, mowing his lawn and taking long drives. Having coffee with his life-long friends every morning at Sportsman’s and hitting the casinos on occasion to win that jackpot was his cup of tea. He also loved giving those great one-liners.
While his journey on earth has ended, he will forever remain in our hearts.
Jack is survived by his wife Judy, children; Liisa and Curt Amundson, Randy and Jean (Resch) Mann, Sandy and Tim Olson, Kris and Tom Hoffman, Barb and Take’ Hunziker, Jackie and James Paradis, Jane and Bill Martz, Missy Conlon and Brian Lee and Robbie Mann; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; Shaone and Mark Cline, Alyssa, Chalen, Lacey, Ethan, Rogan; Lyle Thompson; Lance and Kim Thompson, Keegan, Asher, Greyson; Alisha and Mason Campbell, Kaden, Violet, Kade, Kyja, Kynslee, Koen; Shanea Amundson, Dan Schmelling, Owen, Emmi; Brandon and Elizabeth Mann, Brody, Andrue; Kevin Klann, Ashton; Dawson Mann; Thad and Tiffany Olson, Tori, Parker; Den Folsom; Ryan and Kendra Folsom, Griffin; Shannon and Jasan Thomason, Kennedy, Ryker, Paisley; Travis and Anngela Olson, Jazzlyn; Kadin Olson and Cheyanne Thoma; Jamie Hoffman, Ray Holleman, Kierra and Kaelem; Jenni and Shaun Rocheleau, Haylie, Wylie, Emmie; Jodi Hoffman, Kianna, Kinley; Dusty Hoffman and Meghan Geyer; Jori Hoffman; Tyler Hunziker and Nicki Hoitt, Cameron Hoitt; Brittany Hunziker and Ben Cale, Haidyn; Trey Hunziker and Andrea Gillitzer, Reece; Bristyn Hunziker and Garrett Nickle; Brylee Hunziker; Jim Paapke, Ashley Paapke, Greg McCabe, Natalyn, Jadyn; Courtney Sanford, Nic Sanford, Brayden, Taysia, Kailea; Reagan Martz and Ellora Hawes; Wyatt Martz and Athina Mares; Ashton Martz; Jerry Conlon, Tanner and Sarah Conlon; Paetynn, Rozlynn; Troy and Chloe Conlon, Carver, Harlow, Hatcher; Tawnee Conlon and Grant Hutchinson; Kelcey Lee; Koriann and Jordan lliff, Clara, Greta; Ginger Hester, Macie Mann and Mikel Lucas; Corey, Conner.
Jack is proceeded in death by: grandmother that raised him Erna “Gram” Shannon Parents; Jack and Lucille Mann; siblings; Virginia Mann, Florence (Duffy) and Hank Smith, Ernie Mann (Kathy Mann), Wayne and Roberta (Bobbie) Mann, Loretta Bemis; Son-in-law, Ricky Thompson; grandchildren TJ Olson, Logan Martz, Breanna Klann and Jeremy Paapke.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mann residence in Deer River, MN August 3rd, 2021. The family wishes to extend their gratitude for all the prayers, love and support during this time. Cards can be sent to PO Box 389 Deer River, MN 56636
The Mann family was served with honor, care and compassion by St. Mary’s Hospice & Palliative Care Services- Itasca Team and Carroll Funeral Home.