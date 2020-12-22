Jack G. Beyer, 70, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home.

Jack was born in 1950 in Wausau, WI to George and Dorothy Beyer.  He graduated from Bigfork High School in 1968.  Jack served in the U.S. Army with the Rangers during the Vietnam War.  Following his discharge from the service, Jack was united in marriage to Christina Parson on November 7, 1970.  He worked as a logger and truck driver for many years prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and four wheeling.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Beyer.

He is survived by his children, Candice (Jill) Potter, Mitch Beyer, and Melanie (Charles) Nadeau; brothers, Jim (Diane) and Ben (Barb) Beyer; and six grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.  

