Irving Edwin Flinck 1924-2022

February 14th of 1924 isn’t noteworthy for any historical event. The world was recovering from the first world war and unknowingly approaching a great depression. But on that date, in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, a boy was born to Chet and Viola Flinck who made his own history. Irving Edwin – Irv, as he would become known – lived his boyhood years in the Robbinsdale, Minnesota area. With his brother, Mike (Myron), they did all of the things that young boys did: they played pond hockey, snuck on to the nearby golf course to play a few holes, shot baskets and played baseball in the summer. Irv became a good athlete in almost any sport in which he participated. He worked at various jobs before being drafted into the army. Without completing his high school education, Irv served honorably one year in the military.
During that year, Irv met Rhoda Wraalstad, who came from Deer River, Minnesota. The two fell in love and married on April 2, 1950. In the course of their married life, Irv and Rhoda would raise ten children, living most of that time in the Midway area between Grand Rapids and Coleraine. His children remember Irv playing on a town baseball team, bowling, playing basketball, and playing the game of golf – the one game he really excelled in and passed along to the next generation. He also enjoyed rifle and bow hunting for deer, hunting for golf balls, and pitching ringers with horseshoes! Irv had a passion for music. He taught himself to play the piano, the guitar, the harmonica, the dulcimer – all by ear. In his later years, he gave guitar lessons, wrote songs, and recorded duets with Rhoda, who is an accomplished singer.
His children also recall how hard Irv worked to support his family. Employed by the Blandin Paper Company for 24 years, Irv worked in several departments before settling in the storeroom, where he shared his organizational abilities. He built three homes – all of which are still standing today. He fixed up bikes, repaired damaged Volvo cars, and handcrafted shuffleboards and doll houses.
The most important aspect of Irv’s life was his faith in Jesus. He dedicated his time in helping a mission in Haiti, playing his guitar in area care centers, and sharing his faith with anyone who would listen. Being in Sunday worship was very important to him – there he would be, in the second row on the right-hand side of the sanctuary, listening intently to the message.
Irv continued to share his faith and joy for life in these many ways, throughout his retirement from the paper company until he gently slipped away into heaven on February 3, 2022, where we believe the Lord Jesus met him and reunited him with his dad, mom, and brother. The remarkable history of Irv’s life reflects a legacy of love for his wife… love for his family… love for his friends… and love for Jesus.
These precious memories are shared by Rhoda, his wife of 71 years; his children, Curt (Darla) Flinck, Dana (Susan) Flinck, Cary (Nan) Flinck, Daren (Nancy) Flinck, Debbie (Geoff) Martin, Laura (Scott) Hauser, Robin (Tammy) Flinck, Alan (Mary) Flinck, Barry Flinck, and Rhonda (Danny) Peña; 26 grandchildren, and 53 great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Irv’s family is tentatively planning to celebrate his life on Tuesday, July 19th at the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church. The family invites you to join in that celebration of Irv’s good, long life by coming to a time of visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the service starting at 11:00 a.m.
