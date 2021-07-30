Irvin L. Herbert 1928- 2021

Irvin L. Herbert, long time resident of Grand Rapids, MN left this life for his eternal home on July 14, 2021, surrounded by family.
Irvin was born in Palisade, NE on October 28, 1928, to Charles and Emma (Sailors) Herbert. He was a veteran of the Korean War as an MP serving in the United States Army from 1950-1952, being honorably discharged as a corporal. Shortly after returning stateside, he married Wanda Jean McLain of Imperial, NE. They had three children and resided in Imperial and Hastings, NE. They moved to Minnesota in 1971, settling in Grand Rapids. Irvin completed high school and worked as a welder and custodian, retiring from Grand Rapids Middle School in 1992. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.
Irvin is preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; his wife of 50 years, W. Jean Herbert; second wife, Nancy Houghton Williams, of Hackensack, MN; granddaughter, Alyssa Hansen; and step-grandson, Tom Williams.
He is survived by three children, Cyndi (Patrick) McGuire of Colorado Springs, CO, Denise (Karry) Hansen of Parker, CO, and Marlin (Lorrie) Herbert of Grand Rapids, MN; 12 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; three stepchildren, Sam Zordich (Phil Hutchins), Dave (Keri) Williams, and Trent Williams along with their children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 2021, from 5:00-7:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN and Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 10:00AM at Deer River Family Church of God, Deer River, MN. Funeral service will follow at 11:00AM at the church. Burial with full military honors will be held at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
