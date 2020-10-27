Irl O. Sinclair Jr. passed away peacefully late in the evening of Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Bigfork, Minnesota. Born on November 9th, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana, Irl would later discover the wonders of Minnesota, where he lived for many years, including nearly 40 years on King Lake in Balsam Township. A graduate of Bigfork High School in 1952, Irl served in the U. S. Army, rising to the rank of Sergeant during his time in Germany. He would later study at DeVry University and worked for the Federal Avaiation Administration, retiring as a radar chief, where he worked at the radar site in Nashwauk Minnesota, at the end of the 1980’s.
In the 1990’s, Irl studied auctioneering in Mankato Minnesota, becoming an auctioneer and founded the Balsam Brook Auction Company. He did auctions for local families as well as fundraisers for the Hibbing chapters of Ducks Unlimited and The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. He also had a consignment shop in Balsam Township which was later converted into a wreath production facility for Mickman Brothers of Ham Lake, Minnesota. Irl served as plant manager for the Balsam plant as well as helping to start another facility in Chisholm, Minnesota.
In his free time, Irl was a member of the Swampsiders Snowmobile Club and the Bigfork Alumni Association. At home, he enjoyed raising airedale terriers, working in his garage, and watching country music and Western films on TV.
Irl is survived by his only son, Bret Irl Sinclair, (Wife Jennifer and her two children, son Andrew and daughter Angeline). Irl was preceded in death by Margaret Elaine “Chi-Chi” Sinclair (Anselmo), his wife of 56 years, in 2018, as well as his father, Irl O. Sinclair Sr in 1985 and mother, Nan Sinclair (Docherty) in 1996.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later time, to be determined, in 2021. Cards of sympathy can be sent to
Arrangements by: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.