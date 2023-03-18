Irene Rose (Carlson) Bartz 1926-2023

Irene Rose (Carlson) Bartz, age 96, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Oak Hills Assisted Living with daughter, Gayle and son-in-law, Dale Adams, by her side.
Irene was born on May 19, 1926, and raised on a farm in Palisade, MN. The daughter of Lloyd and Rose Carlson, Irene was the oldest of eight children, two sisters and five brothers, all hardworking on the family farm.
Irene attended schools in Fleming, MN, Palisade, and graduated from high school in Aitkin, MN in 1944. During the summer of her high school years, Irene worked on a farm in Atwater, MN. After high school, Irene worked at the Palisade café and the Palisade Co-Op Store. Irene married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Bartz on December 31, 1946, and started their family in Palisade and moved to Grand Rapids in 1956 where Robert worked at Itasca Creamery and together, they raised their four children, with Irene being a full-time homemaker. They were members of Faith Baptist Church and their love for the Lord was strong and true as they lived and raised their wonderful children.
Irene loved volunteering at Itasca Memorial Snack Bar. She loved her women’s group at Faith Baptist Church, attending Christian Woman’s, and the coffee at Bridgeman’s afterwards. Irene loved her favorite holiday, Christmas Eve. She loved planning games, wrapping presents, preparing a delicious meal for all her family, whom she loved so much, and playing the piano and singing with her husband, Bob. Irene and Bob enoyed traveling to Montana to visit family. Irene loved her Wisconsin family reunions with Bob and her brothers and sisters and their families.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Lloyd and Rose Carlson; parents-in-law, Clarence and Ruth Bartz; granddaughters, Anna and Crystah Cornell; brothers, Larry, Arnold, Wallace, and Robert Carlson; sisters-in-law, Caroline, Beverly, LaDonna, and Maxine Carlson, Jo Bartz, Maxine Bartz; brothers-in-law, Date Weston, Lee Homoki.
Irene is survived by her four children, Gayle (Dale) Adams, Diana (Greg) Cornell, Terry (Stacey) Bartz, Ken (Penny) Bartz; ten grandchildren, Kirk (Roni) Adams, Kyle (Kathe) Adams, Clint (Kaylin Cornell, Jacob (Tiffiney) Bartz, Cally (Joe) Bartz Capra, Jena (Ben) Portugue Bautch, Ivy (Isaiah) Bartz Jenkins, Adam (Donna) Bartz; sisters, Iris Weston, Darlene Homoki; brother, Charles Carlson; sisters-in-law, Karen Carlson, Joni Bartz; brother-in-law, Keith Bartz; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to: the staff at Oak Hill Assisted Living, Dr. Jody Carey, Dr. Stacy Holl, Dr. Harker, Grand Itasca Staff and Essentia Hospice Staff for all your respect and kindness while giving wonderful care for Irene.
A private graveside service will be held at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
