Irene Rose (Carlson) Bartz 1926-2023

Irene Rose (Carlson) Bartz, age 96, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Oak Hills Assisted Living with daughter, Gayle and son-in-law, Dale Adams, by her side.

Irene was born on May 19, 1926, and raised on a farm in Palisade, MN. The daughter of Lloyd and Rose Carlson, Irene was the oldest of eight children, two sisters and five brothers, all hardworking on the family farm.

