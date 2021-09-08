Irene Macdonald 1929 - 2021

Irene Macdonald was born on Sept. 19, 1929 and passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021, at the age of 91. Irene was originally from Bigfork and was the 9th child to be born to Peter and Marie Gregerson. She attended a 2-room school in Marcell and then finished her schooling at Deer River High School She met Bert MacDonald while in high school and the rest is history. Bert passed away in 2016.
Bert & Irene eventually moved to the Seattle area where Irene worked for many years as a cashier at a grocery store. After she retired, her kids always teased her around Thanksgiving time asking if she didn’t miss having to lift all those heavy turkeys. She assuredly did not miss it! After her retirement, Irene spent much of her time tending the yard which was full of flowers. She and Bert had a small motorhome and did a lot of traveling including trips to visit her many relatives in MN. Those relatives include Shirley Isaacs & family of Deer River, Lee Schaar & family of Bemidji and many of the Gregerson families who are in the Bigfork area.
Irene is mourned by her daughter (Marlene) and sons (Gregg and John). She will also be missed by her granddaughters (Keri, Kellie, Simone, Daniella, and Micaela) and her great-granddaughters Avalon and Serenity.
We wish her peace and will always hold her close in our hearts.