Irene F. Weller 1924 - 2021

Irene F. Weller, age 96, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Irene was born on August 25, 1924 to Peter and Ina (Hunter) Waydula in Shovel Lake, MN, and graduated from Hill City High School. Irene moved to Portland, OR and worked as a welder in the shipyards during World War II. Irene married Wayne Weller on July 29, 1944 at St. Joseph’s Parish in Grand Rapids, MN and lived in Minneapolis for seven years. Irene and Wayne moved to Omaha, NE where they lived for 40 years before moving to Hill City and later to Grand Rapids following Wayne’s retirement. Irene was an active member at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and served as the funeral lunch coordinator for many years. She loved to bake bread and was known for making the best pie crust.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; son, Owen; and sister, Darlene Deming.
Irene is survived by her daughter, LuAnne (Timothy) Schrad of Omaha, NE; sons, Larry (Sandy) Weller of Colon, NE, Lynn (Linda) Weller of Glen Carbon, IL; three sisters, Lucille Walsh of Grand Rapids, LaVonne (Phil) Cook of Grand Rapids, Shirley Smith of Cohasset; one brother, Wilford (Marge) Waydula of Grand Rapids; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northland Honor Flight, 4535 Airport Approach Rd, Duluth, MN 55811.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.