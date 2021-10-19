Irene C. Barta, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.
Irene was born in 1936 to Arthur and Lempi (Hill) Williams in Keewatin, MN. She graduated from Keewatin High School and then lived in the twin cities where she worked as a nanny. Irene and Victor Barta were united in marriage on November 26, 1955, in Keewatin, MN and together they made their home on Swan Lake, a gathering place where family enjoyed hours of fishing off the dock, swimming, and celebrating. Irene was a wonderful homemaker. She also worked for Norbert-Arnold Engineering and cleaned homes. Irene and Victor loved to travel in their camper, especially to North Dakota. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren swimming at the lake and she had a love for her orange cats. Irene was a very generous women who thought of others selflessly.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Harold and Norman Williams. She is survived by her son, Richard (Jodean) Barta of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Vicky (Chuck) Ulen of Swan Lake, MN; five grandchildren, Tara (Barry) Olson of Bemidji, MN, Lindsay (Jason) Fillman of Pengilly, MN, Jeremy (Abby) Barta of East Bethel, MN, Christoffer “Toffer” (Amanda) Barta of Culver, MN, Nick (Jahnna) Barta of Hibbing, MN; and 10 great grandchildren.
At Irene’s request there will be no service held immediately. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.