Iralee Kay (Auringer) Clarke 1942-2022

Iralee (Auringer) Clarke, age 80, of Hill City, passed away December 21st, 2022, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids MN.
Iralee was born on June 13, 1942. She was married to her husband, John Clarke for 64 beautiful years. Iralee loved nothing more than spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow-up. She was proud of each and everyone of them. She was loved and adored by so many in her community, so much most of them called her grandma. It didn’t take long for her to make you feel like part of the family. Iralee provided love and support for the people around her, whether family or friends. Her smile and hugs will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to carry on her memory is her husband, John Clarke, of Hill City, 5 children, Laurie Clarke, Bill Clarke, Jeanie Crandall, Patty Hamilton and Mike (Jessica) Clarke; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and many extended family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest F. Auringer, Lila M. (Blanshan) Auringer; siblings Willmar Auringer, Joyce Williamson, Ernest Auringer, Dennis Auringer, Ardelle Manthey; her two children Julie Nelson and John Clarke JR.
Celebration of Life will be held February 18th, 2023 at the Hill City City Hall 12pm to 4pm.
