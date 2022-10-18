Ione M. Sherman 1939-2022

Ione M. Sherman, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Ione was born in 1939 to Frank and Irene Godfrey in Grand Rapids, MN. She was raised in Federal Dam and graduated from Boy River High School. On February 25, 1958, Ione and Larry K. Sherman were united in marriage. They made their home in Federal Dam and together raised their six children. Ione was a wonderful wife and mother, doing whatever was needed for her family, including getting up every 2-3 hours in the winter to stoke the fire. She will be fondly remembered for her cooking and baking, especially caramel rolls. She loved quilting and traveling south in the RV in the winters.
Ione is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Larry. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Bill Low) Anderson, Mickie (Mike) Enerson, Cindy (Dan) Bergman; sons, Larry (Deb) Sherman, Rory (Martha) Sherman, Wayne (Dawn) Sherman; sister, Darlene (Richard) Marquardt; brother, Don (Carol) Godfrey; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer 2023 and inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Federal Dam.
The family of Ione would like to thank the staff of Oak Hills Assisted Living for the wonderful care their mother received.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.