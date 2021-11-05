Inga (Jean) Dethloff 1933 - 2021

Inga (Jean) Dethloff, 88, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 20th from natural causes. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Dan; son, Chuck (wife Judy); sister, Nita (husband Gene) Peck.
Inga was born on August 28th, 1933, in Downers Grove, Illinois to parents Edith and Fritz Kohls where she lived for the first thirteen years of her life. Her family moved to Deer River where she attended high school, graduating in 1951. She married Dan in June of 1955, they lived in Grand Rapids and Deer River for the rest of their time together.
Inga greatly enjoyed playing the piano, she played most songs by ear. She loved doing arts and crafts, including sketching, oil painting, ceramics, and cross stitching. She enjoyed photography, listening to music and growing flowers. She also loved all of her collies.
She was a loving wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law who will be sorely missed by her family and friends.