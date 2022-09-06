IdaMae Budrow 1930-2022

IdaMae Budrow, 92 of Grand Rapids, MN died on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Grand Rapids.
She was born on January 31, 1930, to Wilho and Ida (Wisuri) Rantala. She was a longtime Marble and Pengilly resident, a former member of the church circle at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marble, a current member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was an avid reader, liked arts and crafts, she was a homemaker taking care of her family and worked for several of the family owned businesses such as Minit Mart, Wings and Willows and Gemini Sport Marketing Inc.
Survivors include her children; Linda (Ron) Karkela of Grand Rapids, Tonia (George) Johnson of Pine City, MN, Anthony (Linda) Budrow of Grand Rapids, Annette Budrow of Grand Rapids, Patricia Bowman of Grand Rapids and Laura (Martin) Glorvigen of Bovey. A daughter-in law; Connie Budrow of Grand Rapids and a Son-in-law; Anthony Cassata of Hawthorn Woods, IL a brother; Ronald (Louise) Rantala of Bovey, MN. 18 Grandchildren and 22 Great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her loving kitty cat, Sissy.
She was preceded in death by her parent, Her husband LaVern, her sons; Larry and Timothy Budrow, a granddaughter; Senja Ann Karkela and her siblings; Marilyn Jean Lane and William Rantala.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine and will continue from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine.