IdaMae Budrow 1930-2022

IdaMae Budrow, 92 of Grand Rapids, MN died on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Grand Rapids.

She was born on January 31, 1930, to Wilho and Ida (Wisuri) Rantala. She was a longtime Marble and Pengilly resident, a former member of the church circle at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marble, a current member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was an avid reader, liked arts and crafts, she was a homemaker taking care of her family and worked for several of the family owned businesses such as Minit Mart, Wings and Willows and Gemini Sport Marketing Inc.

