Hugh F. Olson 1928 - 2021

Hugh F. Olson, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, May 28, 2021.
Hugh was born in 1928 to Carl and Catherine Olson in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended schools in Grand Rapids, Mn and Texas Western College in El Paso, TX. Hugh was united in marriage in June 1952 to the love of his life, Irene Akre. In 1989 Hugh and Irene purchased a lake home and returned there every summer to his beloved Grand Rapids. Hugh subsequently retired to their lake home.
Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carl and Howard.
Hugh is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Irene; daughters, Terri Olson and Catherine Olson, both of Carlsbad, NM; sons, Eric Olson of Grand Rapids, MN and Anton Olson of La Habra, CA; sister, Doris Newman of Grand Rapids, MN; one grandchild; and five great-grandchildren.
Per Hugh’s request, no services will be held at this time.
