Howard Owen Bullock, Jr. 1958-2022

Howard Owen Bullock, Jr, known as Howie, to most, passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 64.
Howie was born in 1958 to Howard and Iris Bullock in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He grew up in the Sugar Lake area attending Cohasset Elementary, the Grand Rapids Middle School and Senior High.
Howie was employed at many area businesses throughout his life including the Chinese Garden, Ziebart Rust Proofing, MDI and most recently Super One Foods.
Howie will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to lend a hand to friends in need. He loved making spaghetti dinners for family and friends, playing endless games of cribbage, listening to disco music and lots of cologne.
Howie was preceded in death by his parents and sister Eva.
Howie is survived by his sisters: Mary Shane, Yuma, AZ, Linda VanDoren, Yuma, AZ, Carol VanDoren, Grand Rapids, Susan (Ray) Adams, Louisville, KY, and Alice (Rick) Moren, Grand Rapids.
In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, Howie will be missed by the Kiesler Wellness community where he found acceptance and belonging throughout all of life’s challenges for more than 20 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 28th from 11:00 to 1:00 at the Kiesler Wellness Center. Rabbi Ron Grossman will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to lunch, conversation, and stories.
To plant a tree in memory of 1958-2 Howard Owen Bullock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.